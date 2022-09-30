Congress Avoids A Government Shutdown

Congress has again narrowly avoided a government shutdown.

The House of Representatives passed a continuing resolution that will fund the federal government through Dec. 16. Current funding was set to expire at at the end of the day on Sept. 30.

The continuing resolution includes billions in funding for initiatives such as the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, water infrastructure and economic and military support for Ukraine.

Questions around whether Congress would pass a bill before funding lapsed left some worried that the government would face its first shutdown since 2019—something that would disrupt everyday life, from timely payment of public benefits to delays at the IRS.

What Happened in Congress?

Lawmakers were in agreement that they wanted to avoid a government shutdown, but Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) energy bill—originally tied to the continuing resolution—was largely unpopular.

Manchin’s bill sought to change the federal permitting process for energy and minerals projects. The changes, according to a summary of the bill, would have cut down the energy manufacturing costs, and ultimately result in lower energy prices for consumers.

Bill-pairing is a regular strategy among lawmakers to advance their priorities. But the problem is that no one seems too keen on Manchin’s bill.

But Republicans and Democrats voiced opposition to Manchin’s energy bill, pushing him to strip it from the continuing resolution at nearly the last minute.

According to the Washington Post, a Republican memo said the bill did little to improve the permit process for fossil fuels, contrary to the bill’s claims. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) argued that Manchin’s initiative would lead to oil and natural gas drilling, and recently wrote a letter to his Senate colleagues encouraging them to oppose the bill.

After stripping Manchin’s bill, the continuing resolution passed in the Senate and House and will now be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. It includes billions in emergency aid for Ukraine as it continues to fight in a war against Russia, as well as $1 billion for a program that will help lower-income families manage high energy costs.

What Happens if the Government Shuts Down?

A government shutdown has been avoided for now, but that doesn’t mean one won’t happen in the near future. Government shutdowns can disrupt life in numerous ways, from closing down key government services to shuttering national parks.

Each federal agency has its own shutdown plan, indicating what services—if any—it can maintain during a shutdown. In some cases, agencies must furlough their employees until more funding is passed, which means the paychecks of millions of workers are at the mercy of lawmakers.

Disruption during a government shutdown can include:

Delays at the IRS: A government shutdown may stop many important services at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), including answering taxpayer questions and resolving compliance issues. Although it’s not currently tax season, this could exacerbate the backlog of millions of returns the IRS is struggling to resolve.

Low-income housing program challenges and delays: According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, disruptions in government funding put housing security programs at risk, including approval of grants, issuance of housing choice vouchers and renewal of USDA rental assistance contracts.

Food stamp delivery challenges: The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also referred to as food stamps, is a vital lifeline for low-income families, especially as inflation continues to send food prices soaring. A government shutdown wouldn’t cut SNAP funding, but it could pose challenges for benefit distribution. Past continuing resolutions authorizing a shutdown have only permitted SNAP benefits to be sent out for 30 days after a shutdown begins.

New Social Security applications paused: If your Social Security application is in process when the government shuts down, your enrollment won’t be completed during the shutdown and may delay your benefits. Those currently receiving Social Security benefits wouldn’t be affected.

Closed national parks and monuments: The National Park Service has ceased most of its operations during past shutdowns, according to the Congressional Research Service. Should a government shutdown occur, Americans should expect these parks to be mostly inaccessible.

Editors’ note: In a previous version of this story, we listed Sen. Bernie Sander’s represented state as New York. It’s Vermont. We have updated the story and regret the error.

