News & Insights

World Markets

Congo's Gecamines and Entreprise Generale du Cobalt sign mining deal

February 07, 2024 — 02:07 am EST

Written by Anait Miridzhanian and Wendell Roelf for Reuters ->

Adds details of MSP in paragraphs 5-6, context

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Congo's state mining company Gecamines and its subsidiary Entreprise Generale du Cobalt (EGC) have signed an agreement granting EGC exclusive mining rights to five mining areas, the firms said on Wednesday.

Created by government decree in December 2019, EGC was granted a monopoly on artisanal cobalt produced in the central African country, the world's top producer of a critical metal key to the global energy transition.

"The provision of these 5 mining areas from Gécamines to EGC will mark the beginning of the standardization of artisanal cobalt mining and the structuring of local entrepreneurship," Gino Buhendwa Ntale, EGC chairman, said in a statement.

Artisanal miners, who dig cobalt using rudimentary means, are the second largest source of cobalt worldwide after the Congo's industrial mines.

Late on Tuesday, the Mineral Security Partnership (MSP), a multinational collaboration of more than a dozen countries and the European Union to invest in a global supply chain, also announced a deal with Gecamines and Japan's JOGMEC.

"This is a MOU (memorandum of understanding) that will expedite European and Japanese investment in the mining sector in the DRC (Democratic Republic of Congo), and it’s also a powerful demonstration of the MSP’s efforts to secure and diversify critical mineral supply chains," U.S. Under Secretary of State for Energy Jose W. Fernandez told a media briefing.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian and Wendell Roelf; Editing by Eileen Soreng and Mark Potter)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.