Congo's copper and cobalt output surges in Q1

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Copper production in Democratic Republic of Congo, Africa's top miner of the metal, surged by 51% in the first quarter of 2022, and cobalt output rose by 37%, central bank statistics showed on Thursday.

The central African country produced 572,983 tonnes of copper and 28,990 tonnes of cobalt in the first three months of the year, the statistics showed.

Congo is the world's leading miner of cobalt, a mineral used in batteries for electric vehicles and other electronic devices. Gold production rose 4.4% over the same period to 7,797 kg.

(Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Jan Harvey)

