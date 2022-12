KINSHASA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo's armed forces said in a statement that M23 rebels and their allies killed 50 civilians in a massacre in the eastern town of Kishishe on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Stanis Bujakera; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Estelle Shirbon)

