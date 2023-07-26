Congo suspends first ever bullion refiner's licence as it readies launch

By Sonia Rolley and Crispin Kyala

BUKAVU, Congo, July 26 (Reuters) - The Democratic Republic of Congo has suspended the approval of Congo Gold Raffinerie, as it was about to launch the nation's first bullion refinery in South Kivu on Wednesday, documents from national and provincial authorities seen by Reuters showed.

Mines minister Antoinette N'Samba Kalambayi said on Tuesday in a decree the company had "forfeited its approval" as a processing entity.

CGR "failed to meet its social obligations, in particular those relating to the drafting of specifications for social responsibilities," N'Samba Kalambayi said in a decree seen by Reuters.

The company said it planned to refine 100 kilograms of gold at the plant in South Kivu and that the facility dovetails with government's plans to process metals locally.

The suspension of its licence would put jobs at risk, CGR said.

"We don't understand, the specifications apply to mining entities that have an operating licence, we're not an operating company," a CGR spokesperson told Reuters.

"We were due to open today and a lot of jobs are at risk."

The Congo government last year granted exclusive export rights for artisanal gold produced from the eastern parts of the country to a joint venture with the Abu Dhabi-based Primera Group Ltd for the next 25 years, drawing criticism from civil society organisations which warned the government against creating a monopoly.

The company has 30 days to appeal the decision, according to the mines ministerial decree.

"The CGR is being criticised for not having signed a specification but processing units are not subject to this legal requirement," said Jean Pierre Okenda, director of extractive industries for Resource Matters, an NGO which calls for greater transparency in Congo's minerals sector.

"The licence cannot be withdrawn for that," Pierre Okenda told Reuters.

(Writing by Felix Njini, additional reporting by Stanislas Bujakera; editing by David Evans)

