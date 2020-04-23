World Markets

Congo Republic sees economy shrinking 9% in 2020

Contributor
Christian Elion Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kenny-Katombe Butunka

Congo Republic's economy is expected to contract 9% in 2020 due to the coronavirus epidemic and a collapse in oil prices, the government said on Wednesday, a drastic revision of its earlier forecast of 1.2% growth.

BRAZZAVILLE, April 23 (Reuters) - Congo Republic's economy is expected to contract 9% in 2020 due to the coronavirus epidemic and a collapse in oil prices, the government said on Wednesday, a drastic revision of its earlier forecast of 1.2% growth.

The central African country was still in recovery mode after crude prices plummeted in 2014 and its debt levels ballooned to 118% of GDP in 2017.

A slump in global oil prices due to a coronavirus-induced supply glut has lead to a more than 50% fall in expected revenue for this year, government spokesman Thierry Moungalla said after ministers met to approve a revised budget.

(Reporting by Christian Elion Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Edward McAllister)

((alessandra.prentice@thomsonreuters.com; +380 44 244 9150; Reuters Messaging: alessandra.prentice.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: What the U.S. Can Learn From Europe as States Look to Open Back Up

Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss what the U.S. can learn from Europe as states look to open back up.

6 hours ago

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular