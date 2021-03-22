Congo Republic opposition presidential candidate Kolelas dies at 61, spokesman says

World Markets

The main opposition challenger in Congo Republic's March 21 presidential election Guy Brice Parfiat Kolelas has died at 61, a spokesman said on Monday.

Kolelas's election campaign said on Sunday that the former minister was in hospital with COVID-19 and could be evacuated to France.

The spokesman Justin Nzoloufoua declined to give the cause of death, but said Kolelas died while he was being evacuated for medical treatment.

