Congo Republic opposition presidential candidate Kolelas dies at 61, spokesman says

BRAZZAVILLE, March 22 (Reuters) - The main opposition challenger in Congo Republic's March 21 presidential election Guy Brice Parfiat Kolelas has died at 61, a spokesman said on Monday.

Kolelas's election campaign said on Sunday that the former minister was in hospital with COVID-19 and could be evacuated to France.

The spokesman Justin Nzoloufoua declined to give the cause of death, but said Kolelas died while he was being evacuated for medical treatment.

