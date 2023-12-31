News & Insights

World Markets

Congo President Tshisekedi re-elected - election commission

Credit: REUTERS/ARLETTE BASHIZI

December 31, 2023 — 05:30 am EST

Written by Ange Kasongo for Reuters ->

By Ange Kasongo

KINSHASA, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi has been re-elected for a second term after getting more than 73% of the vote in this month's presidential election, the country's election commission said on Sunday.

Announcing the results on Sunday in the capital Kinshasa, Denis Kadima, the head Congo's national election commission known as the CENI, said Tshisekedi was elected with 73.34% of the vote having obtained over 13 million votes out of over 18 million valid votes.

Turnout in the disputed election was at over 43%, Kadima said.

Earlier on Sunday a group of Congo's main opposition presidential candidates asked supporters to take to the streets to protest after the release of the provisional results.

"We categorically reject the sham elections... and its results," the main opposition candidates said in a joint declaration. They demanded fresh elections be held with a new electoral body on a date to be agreed by all.

"We call on our people to take to the streets en masse after the proclamation of the electoral fraud," they said.

The government of Congo had previously rejected calls for a rerun of the elections.

FACTBOX-The main contenders in Congo's December election

FACTBOX-How Congo's election could unfold and why it matters

FACTBOX-The big topics that will define Congo's election

EXPLAINER-What is at stake for investors in Congo's election?

(Reporting by Ange Kasongo and Sonia Rolley; Writing by Alessandra Prentice and Bate Felix; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Alexander Winning)

((alessandra.prentice@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.