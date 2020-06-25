Congo preparing to launch state cobalt monopoly in two months, mines minister says

June 25 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo will begin its state-controlled buying of artisanal cobalt in around two months, having been delayed by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the mines minister told Reuters on Thursday.

In January the government created the Entreprise Generale du Cobalt as a subsidiary of state mining company Gecamines to purchase and market all cobalt that is not mined industrially in an effort to exert greater influence over prices.

Congo dominates global production of cobalt, the metal used in batteries. One fifth of the cobalt it produces is mined manually by subsistence, or "artisanal", miners.

"We have to wait two months for the storage sites to be set up, for us to then mandate the launch of state buying of artisanal cobalt," Mines Minister Willy Kitobo Samsoni told Reuters in a text message.

