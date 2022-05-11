Congo mines minister seeks to cancel artisanal cobalt monopoly

CAPE TOWN, May 11 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo Mines Minister Antoinette N'Samba Kalambayi is seeking to cancel a decree granting Entreprise Generale du Cobalt (EGC) a monopoly over artisanal cobalt produced in the country, she told Reuters on Wednesday.

EGC was created by government decree in December 2019 and officially launched on March 31 last year but has yet to purchase any cobalt.

Artisanal miners, who dig cobalt with rudimentary means, are the second largest source of cobalt worldwide after the Congo's industrial mines.

A unit of state mining company Gecamines, EGC has stalled due to infighting between government departments, leadership change at Gecamines, and the challenge of securing access to a viable artisanal site to buy from.

Asked for her view on EGC, Kalambayi said: "I wouldn't say I am for or against, but one thing is certain: we gave the monopoly to Entreprise Generale du Cobalt (EGC), and that is a violation of the laws of the Republic."

The mines minister does not seek to dissolve EGC, but merely to cancel the legal monopoly it has, she said, so that all companies can compete to buy artisanal cobalt.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town, she said the move to cancel the decree would be reviewed by the Congo's ministerial council and by the prime minister.

(Reporting by Helen Reid in Cape Town, editing by Jason Neely)

