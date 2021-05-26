Congo earthquake disrupts tin ore exports

Adds details, quote, production statistics

JOHANNESBURG, May 26 (Reuters) - An earthquake in Goma, a city in Democratic Republic of Congo near the border with Rwanda, is delaying exports of tin ore from mineral-rich North Kivu province, two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters on Wednesday.

This will exacerbate shortages of the soldering metal, which have pushed prices to a 10-year high of $30,650 a tonne.

The sources said tin ore producers have been unable to obtain the permits they need to clear shipments for export because government offices in Goma, North Kivu's capital city, are shut due to the earthquake, which destroyed several buildings on Tuesday.

They declined to say how much tin is delayed. Tin prices were up 1% on Wednesday to $29,725 a tonne.

Measured at 5.3 magnitude by the Rwandan Seismic Monitor, Tuesday's earthquake was the largest of more than 100 tremors that have followed the eruption on Saturday of Mount Nyiragongo volcano just north of Goma.

More than 20,000 people are homeless and 40 still missing in the aftermath of the eruption.

North Kivu exported 8,281 tonnes of tin ore in 2019, the provincial mines division's latest statistics show. The vast majority of that came from Alphamin Resources' AFM.V Bisie mine near Walikale.

In a statement, Alphamin, which produced 10,319 tonnes of tin in 2020, said: "Some disruption of government services relating to export documentation has occurred and, assuming no further volcanic eruptions, these services are expected to return to normal in the first week of June."

The seismic activity around Goma following Saturday's eruption has raised concerns Nyiragongo may erupt again. Goma-based volcanologist Dario Tedesco said on Monday he feared the tremors could open another fracture.

