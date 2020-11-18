World Markets

Congo declares end of Ebola outbreak that killed 55

Hereward Holland Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Democratic Republic of Congo's health minister on Wednesday announced the end of an Ebola outbreak in the west of the country that infected 130 people and killed 55 since the first cases emerged in June.

