Congo copper, cobalt and gold exports rose in 2021

May 24 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo's copper exports rose 12.3% in 2021 to 1.798 million tonnes and cobalt exports increased by 7.4% to 93,011 tonnes, mines ministry data showed on Tuesday.

Congo is Africa's leading producer of copper and the world's biggest miner of cobalt, which is used in electric car batteries.

Gold production rose by 2.5% to 31,698 kg, the ministry's data showed.

(Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Estelle Shirbon)

