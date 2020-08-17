World Markets

Congo central bank raises 2020 GDP forecast to -1.7%

Hereward Holland Reuters
Democratic Republic of Congo's central bank said on Monday it expected the economy to contract -1.7% in 2020, improving on an earlier forecast of a -2.4% contraction due to higher mining receipts.

The mining sector has performed better than anticipated because of the success of confinement measures introduced to combat the coronavirus, paired with a rise in the global price of copper, one of Congo's key exports, the central bank said in a statement.

