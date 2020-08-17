Congo central bank raises 2020 GDP forecast to -1.7%

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo's central bank said on Monday it expected the economy to contract -1.7% in 2020, improving on an earlier forecast of a -2.4% contraction due to higher mining receipts.

The mining sector has performed better than anticipated because of the success of confinement measures introduced to combat the coronavirus, paired with a rise in the global price of copper, one of Congo's key exports, the central bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by Hereward Holland Editing by Alessandra Prentice and Gareth Jones)

((hereward.holland@thomsonreuters.com; +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: hereward.holland.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.