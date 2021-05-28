Congo allows copper and cobalt exports for miners with waivers

By Helen Reid

JOHANNESBURG, May 28 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo has authorised exports of copper and cobalt concentrate for mining companies that hold waivers, customs documents showed, after the country appeared to issue a blanket ban on them.

Bernard Bosele Pilipili, Haut-Katanga provincial director for customs and excise, on Wednesday banned the export of copper and cobalt concentrates, but on Thursday said companies that have waivers from the mines minister would be allowed to export concentrate.

Congo - the world's top producer of cobalt and Africa's biggest copper producer - has banned exports of copper and cobalt concentrate since 2013 to encourage domestic processing, but it has issued regular waivers to the ban.

"There is still the issue of an electricity deficit, which prevents mining companies from building processing facilities," Haut-Katanga Governor Jacques Kyabula Katwe said on Friday.

"It's better to let them [mining companies] work, but that they show us their plans for increasing smelting capacity."

Congo exported 3,145 tonnes of cobalt concentrate in 2020, down 42% from 2019, according to Chinese import data analysed by research house CRU.

Cobalt concentrate exports have steadily declined from a peak of 19,633 tonnes in 2010 as mining companies have invested in cobalt hydroxide production to add value locally and create a product that is easier to ship, said CRU's George Heppel.

The Congo exported 84,063 tonnes of cobalt in hydroxide in 2020, nearly eight times the amount exported in 2010. Hydroxide is converted into chemicals for the lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and mobile devices.

Ivanhoe Mines IVN.TO, whose Kamoa-Kakula mine in Congo's Lualaba province produced its first copper concentrate on Wednesday, said it has filed an application and is in talks with the mines minister to obtain a waiver.

Ivanhoe Mines President Marna Cloete said the company will utilise local smelter capacity as much as possible, and is assessing the construction of a smelting complex at Kamoa-Kakula to produce blister and anode copper.

Glencore, a major copper and cobalt miner in the Congo, only exports cobalt in hydroxide and copper cathodes, so is not affected by the ban.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala, Jeff Lewis, and Helen Reid; editing by Barbara Lewis, David Evans and Louise Heavens)

