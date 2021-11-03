US Markets
Conglomerate Bouygues submits binding offer for Engie's Equans

Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - French construction and telecoms group group Bouygues BOUY.PA said it had made a binding offer to acquire Equans, the services unit of French power group Engie ENGIE.PAestimated to be worth 5-6 billion euros ($5.79-$6.95 billion).

"As stated on Sept. 7, 2021, Bouygues would not require a capital increase to finance this transaction," added Bouygues, which also said it would disclose more information to the market in due course if necessary.

Apart from Bouygues, Eiffage FOUG.PA and Bain Capital BCSF.N were still in the race to buy Equans after Spie and Carlyle withdrew.

Equans provides energy and facilities management services to client companies and employs around 40% of Engie's total workforce worldwide.

The value of the deal is estimated at around 5 billion to 6 billion euros, sources close to the deal have said.

($1 = 0.8633 euros)

