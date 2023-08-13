Conformis (STU:3080) Price Target Increased by 75.22% to 44.75

The average one-year price target for Conformis (STU:3080) has been revised to 44.75 / share. This is an increase of 75.22% from the prior estimate of 25.54 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 44.31 to a high of 46.07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2,173.95% from the latest reported closing price of 1.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Conformis. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3080 is 0.00%, a decrease of 99.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.87% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AlphaMark Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Portfolios Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.