Conformis Settles Patent Dispute With Zimmer Biomet - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Medical device company Conformis, Inc. (CFMS) announced Thursday that it has entered into a settlement and license agreement with peer Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH), Zimmer, Inc., Zimmer US, Inc., and Biomet Manufacturing, LLC that resolves all patent disputes between the companies.

This dispute was related to patient-specific instrument patents for use with off-the-shelf knee, hip, and shoulder implants.

"We are glad to have reached a mutually productive settlement of all current patent litigation with Zimmer Biomet and are pleased to have the company become a licensee," said Mark Augusti, President and Chief Executive Officer.

