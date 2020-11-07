Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Just Reported Earnings, And Analysts Cut Their Target Price

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. The results overall were pretty good, with revenues of US$16m exceeding expectations and statutory losses coming in at justUS$0.09 per share, some 23% below what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:CFMS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Conformis' four analysts is for revenues of US$79.6m in 2021, which would reflect a notable 11% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to hold steady at around US$0.34. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$77.9m and losses of US$0.32 per share in 2021. Overall it looks as though the analysts were a bit mixed on the latest consensus updates. Although there was a nice uplift to revenue, the consensus also made a to its losses per share forecasts.

Spiting the revenue upgrading, the average price target fell 6.7% to US$2.33, clearly signalling that higher forecast losses are a valuation concern. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Conformis at US$3.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$2.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Conformis shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Conformis' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 11% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.6%p.a. over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 9.9% per year. Conformis is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Conformis. There was also an upgrade to revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Conformis' future valuation.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Conformis going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Conformis that you should be aware of.

