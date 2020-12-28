Conforming Loan Limits For 2021

Homebuyers will be able to spend a little more money on buying a home in 2021 without being forced into a jumbo loan thanks to a boost from the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) in conforming loan limits.

The 2021 conforming loan cap in most of the United States for single-unit properties is $548,250, a sizable 7.42% step up from $510,400 in 2020. In 2019, the maximum amount you could borrow to qualify for a conforming loan was $484,350.

In high-priced residential markets, where the median home values are more than 115% of the conforming loan limits (places like California and New York), the 2021 limit is $822,375. This is a $57,375 increase from $765,000 in 2020.

The new limits are based on average home price appreciation between November 2019 and November 2020, making it the fifth straight year the FHFA has raised the ceiling.

What Is a Conforming Loan?

A conforming loan is one that meets the guidelines of the three government-sponsored enterprises (GSE): Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae. The GSEs are responsible for buying about 70% of all mortgages from lenders, which means that most borrowers will have to stick to these limits in order to qualify for a conventional loan.

If you go beyond the conforming loan limit in your area, then you’ll have to apply for a jumbo mortgage, which usually has stricter credit and income requirements. In addition to a higher credit score, jumbo mortgage lenders may:

Ask for a larger down payment

Require a lower debt-to-income ratio

Ask for an additional appraisal

Charge you a higher mortgage rate

Why Borrowing Limits Increased

Each year home prices are analyzed to determine whether conforming loan limits should be raised, per the Housing and Economic Recovery Act (HERA). HERA dictates the baseline maximum conforming loan limits for the GSEs, which adjusts with the average price of a home in the U.S. The prices are based on the FHFA’s house price index (HPI).

Because the FHFA HPI jumped by 7.42% between the third quarters of 2019 and 2020, the baseline maximum conforming loan limits also increased by that percentage.

Expensive Housing Markets Have Higher Loan Limits

In some areas of the country where the local median home value exceeds the baseline conforming loan limit by 115%—San Francisco, Seattle and New York, for example—the government sets a higher borrowing ceiling

According to HERA rules, high-cost areas will get a maximum limit that is 150% of the baseline loan limit, which is $822,375—or 150% of $548,250.

States With High-cost Counties or Places

What Does This Mean for Consumers?

A hike in conforming loan limits gives homebuyers the advantage of keeping up with rising home prices by having the ability to secure a mortgage that falls within the GSE limits. If home prices rise and the conforming loan limits do not, then homebuyers would either have to come up with the difference in cash or get a jumbo loan—two options that are not viable for many borrowers.

