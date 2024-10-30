Confluent sees Q4 adjusted EPS 5c, consensus 5c

Sees Q4 subscription revenue $245M-$246M.
- Confluent options imply 15.1% move in share price post-earnings
- Confluent price target raised to $25 from $24 at Citi
- Confluent price target lowered to $33 from $38 at Bernstein
- Confluent price target lowered to $29 from $31 at Mizuho
- Confluent price target lowered to $28 from $33 at Evercore ISI
