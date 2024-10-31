Confluent price target raised to $31 from $29 at Mizuho

Mizuho raised the firm’s price target on Confluent (CFLT) to $31 from $29 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Confluent’s Q3 was much better than expected, as Subscription revenue growth of 25% year over year handily exceeded the Street’s 23.5% forecast, and Cloud revenue growth re-accelerated to 42% y/y growth, beating the Street’s 37% projection, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Mizuho continues to expect data streaming adoption will go much higher over the medium-term and beyond, and views Confluent as a beneficiary of a trend towards managed data stream processing solutions.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CFLT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.