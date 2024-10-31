Confluent price target raised to $27 from $25 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Confluent (CFLT) to $27 from $25 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. Overall, the firm found the company’s Q3 results as “strong” and “encouraging” as consumption trends stabilize, the analyst tells investors.
