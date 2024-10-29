News & Insights

Stocks
CFLT

Confluent price target raised to $25 from $24 at Citi

October 29, 2024 — 06:01 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Citi analyst Tyler Radke raised the firm’s price target on Confluent (CFLT) to $25 from $24 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm sees a “relatively positive set-up” into the Q3 results with room for upside to estimates, especially on the back of large platform renewals and government strength. At the same time, some of Citi’s checks were mixed around cloud commitment utilization, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CFLT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CFLT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.