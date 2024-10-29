Confluent price target raised to $25 from $24 at Citi

Citi analyst Tyler Radke raised the firm’s price target on Confluent (CFLT) to $25 from $24 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm sees a “relatively positive set-up” into the Q3 results with room for upside to estimates, especially on the back of large platform renewals and government strength. At the same time, some of Citi’s checks were mixed around cloud commitment utilization, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

