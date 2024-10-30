Confluent options imply 15.1% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Confluent (CFLT) is 6.1x normal with puts leading calls 5:4. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 15.1%, or $3.54, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 16.2%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CFLT:
- Confluent price target raised to $25 from $24 at Citi
- Confluent price target lowered to $33 from $38 at Bernstein
- Confluent price target lowered to $29 from $31 at Mizuho
- Confluent price target lowered to $28 from $33 at Evercore ISI
- DA Davidson positive on long-term Confluent prospects based on customer feedback
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.