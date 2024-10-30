Confluent options imply 15.1% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Confluent (CFLT) is 6.1x normal with puts leading calls 5:4. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 15.1%, or $3.54, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 16.2%.

