Confluent Inc (CFLT) Price Target Increased by 5.29% to 40.59

The average one-year price target for Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) has been revised to 40.59 / share. This is an increase of 5.29% from the prior estimate of 38.55 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.30 to a high of 47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.23% from the latest reported closing price of 32.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 652 funds or institutions reporting positions in Confluent Inc. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 13.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFLT is 0.39%, an increase of 33.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.05% to 211,598K shares. The put/call ratio of CFLT is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 17,802K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,080K shares, representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 926.08% over the last quarter.

Altimeter Capital Management holds 16,306K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,492K shares, representing an increase of 11.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 35.96% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,578K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,477K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 210.57% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,806K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,219K shares, representing a decrease of 6.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 29.87% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 6,355K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 548K shares, representing an increase of 91.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 1,507.86% over the last quarter.

Confluent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Confluent is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure focused on data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion – designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.