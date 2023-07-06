Confluent Inc (CFLT) Price Target Increased by 30.53% to 38.55

The average one-year price target for Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) has been revised to 38.55 / share. This is an increase of 30.53% from the prior estimate of 29.53 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.24 to a high of 47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.54% from the latest reported closing price of 34.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 580 funds or institutions reporting positions in Confluent Inc. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 6.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFLT is 0.30%, an increase of 12.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.42% to 177,937K shares. The put/call ratio of CFLT is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 18,080K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,680K shares, representing an increase of 18.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 23.18% over the last quarter.

Altimeter Capital Management holds 14,492K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,995K shares, representing an increase of 10.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 3.18% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,477K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,538K shares, representing an increase of 15.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 19.25% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,219K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,219K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 2.20% over the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 5,753K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,121K shares, representing an increase of 45.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 48.16% over the last quarter.

Confluent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Confluent is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure focused on data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion – designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations.

