CONFLUENT Earnings Results: $CFLT Reports Quarterly Earnings

CONFLUENT ($CFLT) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, beating estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $261,220,000, missing estimates of $262,125,138 by $-905,138.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CFLT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CONFLUENT Insider Trading Activity

CONFLUENT insiders have traded $CFLT stock on the open market 70 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 70 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CFLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW CRAIG MILLER has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 5,003,380 shares for an estimated $145,578,597 .

. MICHELANGELO VOLPI has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,005,904 shares for an estimated $24,036,812 .

. EDWARD JAY KREPS (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 697,500 shares for an estimated $16,370,460 .

. ERICA SCHULTZ (PRESIDENT, FIELD OPERATIONS) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 348,939 shares for an estimated $10,522,958 .

. STEPHANIE BUSCEMI (CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 222,213 shares for an estimated $6,105,974 .

. NEHA NARKHEDE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 186,300 shares for an estimated $5,710,300 .

. ERIC VISHRIA has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 61,905 shares for an estimated $1,670,957 .

. ROHAN SIVARAM (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,640 shares for an estimated $1,138,251 .

. JONATHAN CHADWICK sold 34,375 shares for an estimated $1,123,718

LARA CAIMI sold 34,500 shares for an estimated $1,080,540

CHAD VERBOWSKI (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,954 shares for an estimated $672,224 .

. KONG PHAN (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 18,693 shares for an estimated $566,380.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CONFLUENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 185 institutional investors add shares of CONFLUENT stock to their portfolio, and 232 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CONFLUENT Government Contracts

We have seen $31,450 of award payments to $CFLT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.