Confluent (CFLT) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Confluent (CFLT) reported $282.29 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.1%. EPS of $0.09 for the same period compares to $0.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $277.76 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08, the EPS surprise was +12.5%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Remaining performance obligations (RPO) : $1.16 billion compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.16 billion compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Subscription : $270.83 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $267.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.5%.

: $270.83 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $267.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.5%. Revenue- Services : $11.45 million compared to the $10.18 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.4% year over year.

: $11.45 million compared to the $10.18 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.4% year over year. Revenue- Confluent Cloud : $150.52 million compared to the $149.48 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.7% year over year.

: $150.52 million compared to the $149.48 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.7% year over year. Revenue- Confluent Platform- License : $30.63 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $28.44 million.

: $30.63 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $28.44 million. Revenue- Confluent Platform- PCS: $89.68 million compared to the $89.89 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Confluent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Confluent here>>>

Shares of Confluent have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Confluent, Inc. (CFLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.