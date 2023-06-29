Confluent (CFLT) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

After reaching an important support level, Confluent (CFLT) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. CFLT surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Over the past four weeks, CFLT has gained 12%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account CFLT's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 9 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on CFLT for more gains in the near future.

