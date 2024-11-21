Confluent call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Confluent (CFLT) with 8,846 calls trading, 4x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 5 points to 45.92%. Jan-25 35 calls and Dec-24 33 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.07. Earnings are expected on February 5th.

