Confluent Announces Pricing Of $1 Bln Convertible Senior Notes Offering

(RTTNews) - Confluent, Inc. (CFLT), a cloud-native data infrastructure business, on Thursday announced the pricing of its $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 0 percent Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 offered in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers.

The initial conversion rate is 9.9936 shares of Class A common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes (equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $100.06 per share of Class A common stock, which represents a conversion premium of approximately 45.0% to the last reported sale price of Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 8, 2021), and would be subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments.

The Notes would be general unsecured obligations and would not bear regular interest, and the principal amount of the Notes would not accrete. The Notes would mature on January 15, 2027, unless earlier converted or redeemed.

The Notes would be convertible at the option of the holders in certain circumstances. The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Confluent's Class A common stock or a combination of the two, at Confluent's election.

The sale of the Notes to the initial purchasers is expected to close on December 13. Confluent has also granted the initial purchasers an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date on which the Notes are first issued, up to an additional $100.0 million of aggregate principal.

Confluent estimates the proceeds (net of expenses) to be approximately $982.1 million (or approximately $1,080.4 million if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional Notes in full) to Confluent.

A portion of the net proceeds would be used to pay the cost of the capped call transactions. The remaining net proceeds is expected to be utilized for working capital and other general corporate purposes or for acquisitions of, or strategic investments in, complementary businesses, products, services, or technologies. Confluent may not redeem the Notes prior to January 20, 2025. Confluent may redeem for cash all or any portion of the Notes subject to specified conditions, at its option, on or after January 20, 2025.

The cap price of the capped call transactions relating to the Notes will initially be $138.02, which represents a premium of 100% over the last reported sale price of Confluent's Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 8, 2021, and is subject to certain adjustments under the terms of the capped call transactions.

Shares of Confluent closed Wednesday's trading at $69.01, down $4.08 or 5.58 percent from previous close.

