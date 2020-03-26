Confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases most in world, overtaking China and Italy -Reuters tally

March 26 (Reuters) - Confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States reached 81,378 on Thursday, more than any other country, overtaking both Italy and China, a Reuters tally showed.

China was second with 81,285 cases, and Italy was third with 80,539 cases.

