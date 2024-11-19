News & Insights

Confinvest Reschedules Shareholders’ Meeting Amid Digital Innovations

November 19, 2024 — 10:51 am EST

Confinvest F.L. SpA (IT:CFV) has released an update.

Confinvest F.L. SpA, a leading market dealer in physical investment gold listed on Euronext Growth Milan, announced that its scheduled shareholders’ meeting failed to reach a quorum and is rescheduled for November 20, 2024. The company, known for its innovative digital solution CONTO LINGOTTO®, is leveraging Open Banking opportunities to enhance customer experience in gold investment.

