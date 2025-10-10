Confidence Play: American Hedge Fund Takes Big New Position, According to Latest Filing

Key Points

Added 11,140 shares in ASR, an estimated $3.60 million trade based on average pricing for the quarter

Post-trade stake: 11,140 shares valued at $3.60 million as of September 30, 2025

New position; stake represents 5.15% of fund AUM, placing it just outside the fund’s top five holdings

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC initiated a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR), acquiring 11,140 shares during the third quarter of 2025, an estimated $3.6 million trade.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 09, 2025, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC reported a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE: ASR), purchasing 11,140 shares during the third quarter. The estimated transaction value was $3.6 million, with the stake comprising 5.15% of the fund’s $69.93 million reportable AUM.

What Else to Know

This new position in ASR represented 5.15% of 13F assets.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:FMX: $8.90 million (12.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ:PDD: $5.69 million (8.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ:FLYW: $4.40 million (6.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ:FIVN: $3.63 million (5.2% of AUM)

NYSE:PRKS: $3,62 million (5.2% of AUM)

As of October 8, 2025, ASR shares were priced at $319.48, up 16.9% for the year through October 8, 2025, outperforming the S&P 500 by 8.24 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-10-08) $319.48 Market capitalization $9.45 billion Revenue (TTM) $34.01 billion Net income (TTM) $12.46 billion

Company Snapshot

Operates, maintains, and develops airports in Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Colombia, generating revenue from aeronautical services (passenger, aircraft landing, parking, security) and non-aeronautical services (retail, leasing, ground handling).

Business model centers on long-term airport concessions, collecting fees from airlines, passengers, and commercial tenants, with diversified income streams from both regulated and commercial activities within airport facilities.

Primary customers include airlines, commercial tenants, retailers, and millions of domestic and international air travelers using its airport network.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. manages airports in Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. The company maintains a diversified revenue base, combining aeronautical and non-aeronautical activities. Its scale and strategic locations position it as a key infrastructure provider for air travel and commerce across the region.

Foolish Take

ABS Direct Equity, an American hedge fund, recently disclosed in an SEC filing that it has established a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE: ASR). This new position is in keeping with the fund's international focus -- the fund already holds many positions in stocks headquartered abroad, including PDD Holdings and Full Truck Alliance.

For the average investor, what potentially makes this purchase notable is that the hedge fund is placing another large bet on a foreign company that serves Latin America. In particular, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE: ASR) serves Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Colombia -- meaning that the hedge fund is bullish on those markets and on their ability to sustain positive economic growth that would support air travel in the short term.

As for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE: ASR) itself, the stock has performed fine -- generating a 26% total return over the last 12 months, thanks in part to its hefty 8.2% dividend yield.

For investors looking for some international exposure, it might be wise to give Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE: ASR) a closer look.

Glossary

Stake: The ownership interest or investment a fund or individual holds in a company.

13F reportable assets: Assets that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC if they exceed a certain threshold.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of all investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Concession: A government-granted right allowing a company to operate, maintain, and profit from a specific asset or service for a set period.

Non-aeronautical services: Revenue sources at airports not related to flight operations, such as retail, leasing, and ground handling.

Regulated activities: Business operations subject to government rules or oversight, often affecting pricing or service standards.

Commercial tenants: Businesses that rent space within a facility, such as shops or restaurants inside an airport.

Filing: An official document submitted to a regulatory authority, often containing financial or ownership information.

Market close: The end of the regular trading session for a stock exchange on a given day.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



