Conference Bitcoin Afrique: A Bitcoin-Only Revolution in French-Speaking Africa

In April 2025, Bitcoiners from across the world will converge in Douala, Cameroon, for the Conference Bitcoin Afrique (CBA), a groundbreaking event dedicated to Bitcoin adoption in French-speaking African countries.

This is not just another crypto or Bitcoin event — it will be a focused, high-impact gathering that aims to educate, empower, and connect the French-speaking Bitcoin community like never before.

With over 400 in-person attendees expected and a digital reach exceeding 50,000 people via social media platforms such as Facebook, X, Youtube, and TikTok, this conference represents a crucial milestone in Bitcoin adoption across French-speaking Africa.

But why is this event French-only and Bitcoin-only? And why is hosting it in Douala, Cameroon, so significant? Let’s explore.

The Franc CFA: A Legacy of Economic Dependence

To understand why Bitcoin adoption is gaining traction in French-speaking Africa, one must first understand the controversial Franc CFA — a colonial-era currency used by 14 African nations and controlled by the French Treasury.

For decades, this system has hindered economic sovereignty, imposed high inflation rates, and restricted monetary policy independence for millions of people.

Unlike Africans living in English-speaking Africa countries, who often enjoy greater monetary autonomy, Africans in French-speaking African nations remain tethered to a financial system that prioritizes stability for France over the economic growth of Africa.

This is where Bitcoin comes in.

Bitcoin offers an alternative: an open, decentralized, and inflation- and censorship-resistant financial system. It empowers individuals to take control of their wealth without having to rely on centralized institutions or foreign influence.

Conference Bitcoin Afrique is dedicated to showcasing how Bitcoin can help break these economic chains.

Why a French-only Bitcoin Conference?

Despite the growing Bitcoin adoption worldwide, French-speaking Africa remains underserved when it comes to Bitcoin conferences.

Most major Bitcoin conferences, educational resources, and businesses are heavily English-centric, leaving millions of French-speaking Africans behind in the global Bitcoin movement.

By making Conference Bitcoin Afrique a French-only conference, we are dismantling the language barrier that has long prevented access to Bitcoin education and networking opportunities. This is not just a regional event—it is a movement to establish French-speaking Africa as a major force in the global Bitcoin economy.

For international businesses and Bitcoin advocates, this is a unique opportunity to engage with an untapped market, create localized solutions, and build relationships with grassroots Bitcoiners driving adoption on the ground.

Why Bitcoin-Only?

Unlike many crypto conferences that mix Bitcoin with thousands of altcoins and blockchain projects, Conference Bitcoin Afrique is Bitcoin-only. Here’s why:

Bitcoin is the only truly decentralized and censorship-resistant digital asset.

It has the strongest network security and adoption globally.

It is the best tool for financial sovereignty in Africa.

It aligns with long-term wealth preservation, not speculation.

The “crypto” narrative in Africa has often been tainted by scams, Ponzi schemes, and unreliable tokens. Many people have lost money chasing hype, and we believe it’s time to refocus on Bitcoin’s core mission: financial freedom and economic empowerment.

At Conference Bitcoin Afrique, attendees won’t be bombarded with questionable “investment opportunities” or flashy tech gimmicks. Instead, they will gain real insights, practical tools, and networking opportunities that support the real-world adoption of Bitcoin.

It’s worth noting that this is not the first Bitcoin-only conference in the region. In fact, we draw inspiration from several pioneering events:

Dakar Bitcoin Days in Senegal was the very first Bitcoin conference held in French on the continent, setting a precedent for accessible, localized Bitcoin education.

Bitcoin Mastermind in Benin, organized by Loic Kassamotto and Alphons Mehoume, and the efforts of Nourou with two editions of Dakar Bitcoin Days have all laid the groundwork for what we aim to build.

The African Bitcoin Conference also deserves to be mentioned for its significant contributions as an inspiration and benchmark.

With CBA, we are attempting to create a larger Bitcoin educational platform for the region so that we can make our collective voice louder.

Our long-term vision is to bring Conference Bitcoin Afrique to different French-speaking countries in subsequent editions, further expanding the reach and impact of Bitcoin education across Africa.

Why Douala, Cameroon?

Douala is the economic capital of Cameroon, a major trade hub, and one of the most Bitcoin-active cities in the region.

Hosting Conference Bitcoin Afrique in Akwa, the city’s central business district, is strategic for several reasons:

Accessibility: Douala is well-connected to other African cities and international locations.

For global Bitcoin advocates, this is a unique chance to experience firsthand how Bitcoin is transforming everyday life in French-speaking Africa.

Get Involved

Bitcoiners, businesses, and global stakeholders can support this initiative by purchasing tickets or sponsoring the event.

Information about both is available via the conference’s website.

Conclusion: A Call to Action

Conference Bitcoin Afrique is more than just an event — it is a movement. And it aims to liberate French-speaking Africa from financial colonialism, to educate communities on the power of Bitcoin, and to connect international Bitcoiners with a rapidly growing market.

The time to act is now. Join us in Douala from April 25th to 27th, 2025, and be part of history.

