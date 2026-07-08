Conexeu Sciences Targets Tissue Restoration Gap Amid $190 Billion Weight-Loss Boom

(RTTNews) - Conexeu Sciences Inc. (CNXU), a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, announced the completion of its 12-month P.R.O.O.F study (Performance and Regeneration Outcomes of Flowable Collagen), supporting the development of its CXU tissue-restoration platform. The program provides the evidence base for Conexeu's planned entry into the $11 billion medical aesthetics market.

The study met objectives for tissue restoration in both small-volume facial models and large-volume equivalents, while also achieving performance benchmarks for injectability and volumizing capacity. Full results are being prepared for peer-reviewed publication.

The company highlighted that today's surge in GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, such as Ozempic and Wegovy, has created a new demand for tissue restoration. The GLP-1 market reached $79 billion in 2025 and is projected to more than double to $190 billion by 2035. Alongside this, the tissue-restoration market is expected to nearly triple from $0.7 billion to $2.0 billion by 2030.

Conexeu plans to pursue a predicate-based 510(k) pathway in wound care, targeting a 90-day FDA review with submission planned for Q1 2027. That clearance is expected to provide the foundation for expansion into aesthetics.

CNXU has traded between $9.25 and $18.79 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $9.49, down 12.13%. During the overnight trading session, the stock is at $9.34, down 1.58%.

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