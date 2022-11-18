Conestoga Capital Ups Stake in Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

Fintel reports that Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 606,819 shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB). This represents 11.37% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 10, 2022 they reported 541,578 shares and 10.36% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.05% and an increase in total ownership of 1.01% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Mesa Labs is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of critical quality control solutions for the pharmaceutical, healthcare, medical device, industrial safety, environmental, and food and beverage industries.

Mesa offers products and services through four divisions (Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, Instruments and Continuous Monitoring) to help its customers ensure product integrity, increase patient and worker safety, and improve the quality of life throughout the world.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Royce & Associates Lp holds 251,180 shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 277,471 shares, representing a decrease of 10.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLAB by 31.33% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 231,626 shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 276,521 shares, representing a decrease of 19.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLAB by 94.31% over the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. holds 208,452 shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 202,370 shares, representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLAB by 26.21% over the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 165,321 shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 171,185 shares, representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLAB by 31.05% over the last quarter.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 416 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mesa Laboratories, Inc.. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.80%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Mesa Laboratories, Inc. is 0.1582%, a decrease of 12.2943%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.95% to 6,339,238 shares.

Fintel's Fund Sentiment Score is a quantitative model that ranks companies from zero to 100 based on Fund Sentiment. Fund Sentiment is important because it tells you if funds are buying or selling - and in particular how the company ranks compared to other companies in the investing universe.

Click to see the Fintel Fund Sentiment Score for MLAB / Mesa Laboratories, Inc..

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.