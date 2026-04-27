Conestoga Capital Dumps 7.3 Million CCC Intelligent Solutions Shares Worth $47.8 Million

Key Points

Conestoga sold 7,290,405 shares of CCC, an estimated $47.75 million trade based on quarterly average price

The quarter-end value of the CCC position decreased by $68.18 million, reflecting both trading activity and share price movement

This transaction represented a 0.95% change in the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management

After the sale, Conestoga held 5,240,492 CCC shares valued at $31.44 million

CCC now accounts for 0.63% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

10 stocks we like better than CCC Intelligent Solutions ›

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated April 24, 2026, Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC reduced its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCC) by 7,290,405 shares during the first quarter. The estimated value of shares sold was $47.75 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The fund reported 5,240,492 shares remaining, with a quarter-end value of $31.44 million. The net position change, which includes price drift, was a decrease of $68.18 million.

What else to know

This was a sale; CCC represents 0.63% of Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC’s 13F assets after the trade

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: RBC: $233.17 million (4.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: CWST: $222.51 million (4.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: BCPC: $212.05 million (4.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: FSV: $195.29 million (3.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: ROAD: $183.80 million (3.7% of AUM)

As of April 23, 2026, CCC shares were priced at $4.79, down 45.8% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 78.0 percentage points

CCC’s position was previously 1.7% of fund AUM as of the prior quarter

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close April 23, 2026) $4.79 Market Capitalization $3.02 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.06 billion Net Income (TTM) $0.41 million

Company snapshot

Provides a SaaS platform for property and casualty insurance, offering cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, and workflow solutions to digitize and connect the insurance economy

Serves insurance carriers, collision repair shops, automotive manufacturers, parts suppliers, lenders, and other businesses in the insurance and automotive value chain

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with a focus on digital transformation and advanced analytics for claims and repair processes

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. operates at scale with a comprehensive technology platform that enables digital transformation across the insurance and automotive industries. The company’s strategy centers on leveraging advanced analytics and AI to streamline claims, repairs, and related processes, providing significant operational efficiencies for its clients. Its established position and broad ecosystem connectivity offer a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving insurance technology landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Conestoga Capital dropped about 58% of its CCC Intelligent Solutions shares in the first quarter. The firm reduced dozens of stock positions in the third quarter. Its CCC position received the third largest reduction of the quarter.

CCC Intelligent Solutions is one of many software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies that could see their business model disrupted by generative artificial intelligence applications. It wouldn’t take much disruption to turn this software business from a grower to a shrinker. The company has grown its trailing 12-month revenue by just 29% over the past three years.

The bottom line is growing even more slowly than the top line at CCC Intelligent Solutions. The company reported adjusted earnings that shrank by $0.1 million last year.

Despite an increasingly competitive environment for software businesses, CCC’s management team expects significant growth this year. Guidance for 2026 suggests a 10.3% rise in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

Should you buy stock in CCC Intelligent Solutions right now?

Before you buy stock in CCC Intelligent Solutions, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and CCC Intelligent Solutions wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $498,522!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,276,807!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 983% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 200% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 27, 2026.

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Construction Partners and RBC Bearings. The Motley Fool recommends FirstService. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.