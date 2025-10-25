Is Conestoga Capital Dumping Nearly 4 Million Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions a Warning Sign, or Is the Stock a Buy?

Key Points

Conestoga Capital sold 3,896,749 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions with an estimated transaction value of $37.69 million based on the quarterly average price as of Q3 2025.

The transaction represented 0.6% of Conestoga Capital's 13F reportable AUM.

Post-trade, Conestoga Capital's position totaled 10,623,881 shares valued at $96.78 million.

The CCC stake now makes up 1.55% of Conestoga Capital's AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

Investment management company Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC reported selling 3,896,749 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:CCCS) for an estimated $37.69 million based on the quarterly average price, according to its SEC filing for the period ended September 30, 2025, and filed on October 24, 2025.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated October 24, 2025, Conestoga Capital Advisors reduced its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3,896,749 shares during the quarter. The estimated transaction value, based on the average share price for the quarter, was $37.69 million. The fund now holds 10,623,881 shares, valued at $96.78 million.

What else to know

Following the sale, CCC Intelligent Solutions represented 1.55% of Conestoga Capital’s 13F AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

Top holdings after the filing for Conestoga Capital were:

CWST: $272.88 million (4.4% of AUM)

ROAD: $270.75 million (4.3% of AUM)

DSGX: $248.34 million (4.0% of AUM)

RBC: $244.30 million (3.9% of AUM)

FSV: $233.02 million (3.7% of AUM)

As of October 23, 2025, CCC Intelligent Solutions shares were priced at $9.10, down 17.87% over the past year.

Company Overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $5.93 billion Revenue (TTM) $996.96 million Net income (TTM) $1.92 million Price (as of market close 10/23/25) $9.10

Company Snapshot

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. is a leading provider of AI-enabled SaaS solutions for the property and casualty insurance economy, supporting over 2,300 employees.

The company leverages a robust technology platform to digitize and connect workflows across the insurance and automotive repair industries, driving operational efficiency for its clients. Its competitive advantage is rooted in deep industry integration, advanced analytics, and a comprehensive ecosystem approach.

CCC offers a SaaS platform delivering cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, and analytics solutions for the property and casualty insurance sector, including workflow automation, estimating, total loss, and payment solutions.

It enables insurance carriers, repair shops, and ecosystem participants to digitize mission-critical processes through its software and digital services.

The company serves insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufacturers, financial institutions, and other stakeholders in the insurance and automotive value chain.

Foolish take

Conestoga Capital selling nearly 4 million shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions may seem like a lot, but before the sale, it held over 14.5 million shares. Perhaps Conestoga Capital wanted to free up funds to pursue other investments.

The move comes after CCC stock rebounded from its 52-week low of $8.14 reached in April. CCC shares dropped this year due to several factors.

Insurance claims are down, and sales are taking longer to close as customers become cautious amidst the current macroeconomic uncertainty. About 20% of CCC's revenue is tied to claim volumes.

As a result, the company reduced its 2025 full-year revenue to a range between $1.046 billion to $1.056 billion. This contributed to the stock's drop.

However, sales continue to grow. CCC's second quarter revenue rose a strong 12% year over year to $260.5 million. While this bodes well for its future, the company holds a substantial amount of debt. At the end of Q2, this debt totaled $996 million compared to cash and equivalents of $55 million.

As an investment, CCC is a mixed bag. Rising revenue is encouraging, but the impact of industry headwinds and its large debt are concerning. These factors may have also contributed to Conestoga Capital's decision to reduce its stake. For now, the prudent approach is to wait for CCC's Q3 earnings report on Oct. 30 before deciding to buy shares.

Glossary

13F reportable AUM: Assets under management that must be disclosed in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings by institutional investment managers.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of all financial assets managed by an investment firm or fund.

Quarterly average price: The average share price of a security over a specific three-month reporting period.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund or portfolio, typically ranked by market value or portfolio weight.

Stake: The ownership interest or number of shares an investor or fund holds in a company.

SaaS (Software as a Service): A software delivery model where applications are accessed online via subscription, rather than installed locally.

Telematics: Technology that combines telecommunications and informatics to monitor and transmit data, often used in vehicles for insurance or fleet management.

Property and casualty insurance: Insurance that covers damage to property and protection against legal liability for injuries or damage to others.

Workflow automation: The use of technology to perform repetitive business processes with minimal human intervention.

Ecosystem participants: Organizations or individuals that interact within a business network, such as suppliers, customers, and partners.

Value chain: The full range of activities required to create and deliver a product or service to the end customer.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



