CONE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of CyrusOne Inc (Symbol: CONE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $74.29, changing hands as high as $74.90 per share. CyrusOne Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CONE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CONE's low point in its 52 week range is $43.72 per share, with $86.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.26.

