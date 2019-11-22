CONE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of CyrusOne Inc (Symbol: CONE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.72, changing hands as low as $62.66 per share. CyrusOne Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CONE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CONE's low point in its 52 week range is $48.96 per share, with $79.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.75.

