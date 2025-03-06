Conduit Pharmaceuticals Secures Extension for Nasdaq Compliance Following Bid Price Regaining

Conduit Pharmaceuticals announces compliance plan and extension from Nasdaq for listing rules, aiming for future compliance by March 2025.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that it presented a compliance plan to Nasdaq regarding its listing rules, specifically seeking an extension to comply with minimum bid price and market value requirements. The company received confirmation of an extension from the Nasdaq Hearing Panel, allowing it until March 12, 2025, to apply for a transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market and to demonstrate compliance with all listing rules by March 31, 2025. Additionally, Conduit reported that it has already regained compliance with the bid price rule as of February 26, 2025. The company believes it can meet the requirements for market value and equity standards within the set deadlines. Conduit is a clinical-stage life science firm focusing on efficient compound development through an innovative approach leveraging AI and cybernetics, led by experienced pharmaceutical executives.

The Company has received an extension from the Nasdaq Hearing Panel to regain compliance with listing rules, which allows it additional time to address current compliance issues.

Conduit has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Bid Price rule, indicating an improvement in its stock price performance.

The Company plans to transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market, ensuring it will meet the minimum market value standards required for continued listing.

Conduit believes it will demonstrate compliance with the Equity Standard of Stockholder's Equity prior to the upcoming deadline, indicating positive financial outlook.

The company is under pressure to comply with Nasdaq listing rules, indicating potential financial instability and performance issues.

Failure to demonstrate compliance by the stated deadlines could result in the delisting of its securities, negatively impacting investor confidence.

The press release suggests that the company's future is uncertain and heavily reliant on meeting specific conditions, with no guarantee of success provided.

Why did Conduit Pharmaceuticals request an extension from Nasdaq?

Conduit requested an extension to comply with Nasdaq's listing rules related to Bid Price, MVPHS, and MVLS.

What compliance achievements has Conduit Pharmaceuticals noted?

Conduit has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Bid Price rule as of February 26, 2025.

What are the upcoming deadlines for Conduit Pharmaceuticals?

Conduit must file a transfer application by March 12, 2025, and demonstrate compliance by March 31, 2025.

What is the Nasdaq Capital Market transfer significance for Conduit?

The transfer will ensure Conduit's MVPHS meets the continued listing standard, crucial for maintaining its Nasdaq listing.

Who leads Conduit Pharmaceuticals?

Conduit is led by experienced executives Dr. David Tapolczay and Dr. Freda Lewis-Hall.

NAPLES, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: CDT) ("Conduit Pharmaceuticals" or "Conduit" or the “Company”) announces that, on February 11, 2025, the Company presented its plan of compliance to The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq”) Hearing Panel (the "Panel”) and requested an extension of time to achieve compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules 5450(a)(1), 5450(b)(2&3)(C) and 5450(b)(2)(A), the Minimum Bid Price ("Bid Price”), Market Value of Publicly Held Shares ("MVPHS”) and Market Value of Listed Securities ("MVLS”) rules, respectively.





On March 5, 2025, the Company received a written notification (the "Notice”) from the Panel confirming it has granted the Company such an extension for the Company to regain compliance with the MVPHS and MVLS rules, provided that the Company, (i) on or before March 12, 2025, files an application to transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market, which it intends to do, and (ii) on or before March 31, 2025, demonstrates compliance with all Nasdaq listing rules, which it also intends to do, and believes it will satisfy.





Additionally, the Company was also notified in the Notice that as of February 26, 2025, it had regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1), the Bid Price rule.





Following the transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market, the Company’s current MVPHS will be compliant with the MVPHS continued listing standard of greater than $1.0 million and the Company believes it will be able to demonstrate its compliance with the Equity Standard of Stockholder’s Equity greater than $2.5 million prior to the March 31, 2025, deadline to the satisfaction of Nasdaq, although no such assurance can be given.







About Conduit Pharmaceuticals







Conduit is a dynamic, multi-asset clinical stage, life science company delivering an efficient model for compound development. Conduit both acquires and funds the development of Phase 2-ready assets, building an integrated and advanced platform-driven approach powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and cybernetics, and seeking an exit through third-party license deals following successful clinical trials. Led by a highly experienced team of pharmaceutical executives including Dr. David Tapolczay and Dr. Freda Lewis-Hall, this novel approach is a departure from the traditional pharma/biotech business model of taking assets through regulatory approval.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding Conduit's future results of operations and financial position, Conduit's business strategy, prospective product candidates, product approvals, research and development costs, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated studies and business endeavors with third parties, and future results of current and anticipated product candidates, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to; the inability to maintain the listing of Conduit's securities on Nasdaq; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination completed in September 2023, which may be affected by, among other things, competition; the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risks that Conduit's product candidates in development fail clinical trials or are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other applicable authorities on a timely basis or at all; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Conduit may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties to be identified in the proxy statement/prospectus (as amended and supplemented) relating to the business combination completed in September 2023, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in other filings made by Conduit with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, Conduit operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Conduit's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by law, Conduit assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Conduit gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.







Investors & Media:







info@conduitpharma.com



