Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

Conduit Pharmaceuticals complies with Nasdaq listing requirements, ensuring continued trading of its securities. A monitoring period is set.

NAPLES, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: CDT) (“Conduit” or the “Company”), a dynamic, multi-asset clinical stage, life science company delivering an efficient model for compound development, announced that the Company received formal notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement (the “Bid Price Requirement”) set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), as well as Nasdaq’s stockholders’ equity requirement (“Equity Requirement”) set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1). The Company’s securities will continue to be listed and traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market.





The Hearing Panel has determined to impose a Discretionary Panel Monitor under Listing Rule 5815(d)(4)(A) for a period of one year from May 15, 2025, to ensure that the Company demonstrates long-term compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements. During this period the Company retains the right to request a hearing before the Panel in the event it receives a further Delist Determination Letter should it fall outside of compliance with any of Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements.







About Conduit Pharmaceuticals







Conduit is a dynamic, multi-asset clinical stage, life science company delivering an efficient model for compound development. Conduit both acquires and funds the development of Phase 2-ready assets, building an integrated and advanced platform-driven approached powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and cybernetics, and seeking an exit through third-party license deals following successful clinical trials. Led by a highly experienced team of executives including Dr. Andrew Regan and Dr. Freda Lewis-Hall, this novel approach is a departure from the traditional pharma/biotech business model of taking assets through regulatory approval.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding Conduit’s future results of operations and financial position, Conduit’s business strategy, prospective product candidates, product approvals, research and development costs, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated studies and business endeavors with third parties, and future results of current and anticipated product candidates, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to: the effect that the reverse stock split may have on the price of the Company’s common stock; the ability or inability to maintain the listing of Conduit’s securities on Nasdaq; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination completed in September 2023, which may be affected by, among other things, competition; the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risks that Conduit’s product candidates in development fail clinical trials or are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other applicable authorities on a timely basis or at all; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Conduit may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks as identified in filings made by Conduit with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, Conduit operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Conduit’s control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by law, Conduit assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Conduit gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.







Investors







Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc.





info@conduitpharma.com







