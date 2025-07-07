Conduit Pharmaceuticals Files First Patent for AZD5658 and New Combination Patents for AZD1656 and AZD5658 in Collaboration with Sarborg Limited

Conduit Pharmaceuticals files four new patents for AZD1656 and AZD5658, enhancing its IP portfolio through AI-led analysis.

Quiver AI Summary

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. has announced the filing of four new patent applications related to its key assets AZD1656 and AZD5658, marking its first filings for AZD5658. These patents, which include innovative combinations with existing therapies identified through AI analysis in collaboration with Sarborg Limited, significantly expand Conduit's intellectual property portfolio. This initiative aligns with the Company’s strategy to advance and license differentiated pharmaceutical assets with strong commercial potential. Dr. Joanne Holland, the Chief Scientific Officer, highlighted the partnership with Sarborg as a source of valuable insights that uncover new therapeutic combinations. Conduit, focused on autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, aims to unlock value through IP protection and is exploring further licensing and development opportunities, operating under a unique model that emphasizes partnership-driven drug development.

Potential Positives

Conduit has filed its first composition of matter patent for AZD5658, marking a significant milestone in expanding its intellectual property portfolio.

The company has filed multiple new combination patents for AZD1656 and AZD5658, indicating a proactive approach to developing innovative therapeutic combinations.

The partnership with Sarborg Limited is yielding valuable insights through AI-led analysis, enhancing Conduit's ability to generate novel, data-driven intellectual property.

Conduit's focus on a capital-efficient development model coupled with a growing patent estate positions it well to unlock value in the competitive pharmaceutical market.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the uncertainties related to Conduit's ability to achieve future results and highlights the inherent risks in the company’s business strategy, potentially raising concerns among investors.

There is a significant mention of the inability to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq, which could indicate financial instability or operational challenges.

The reliance on AI-led analysis for patent filings may raise questions about the robustness and validity of the data driving their business decisions, impacting investor confidence.

FAQ

What are the new patent filings by Conduit Pharmaceuticals?

Conduit Pharmaceuticals announced four new patent applications for AZD1656 and AZD5658, including its first for AZD5658.

How does AI contribute to Conduit's patent filings?

The patents were identified through AI-led analysis in partnership with Sarborg Limited, helping to reveal novel therapeutic combinations.

What do the new patents signify for Conduit Pharmaceuticals?

These filings significantly expand Conduit's intellectual property portfolio, supporting its strategy to advance and license innovative pharmaceutical assets.

Who is involved in the leadership of Conduit Pharmaceuticals?

Conduit is led by experienced executives, including Dr. Andrew Regan and Dr. Freda Lewis-Hall, focusing on a novel development model.

What is Conduit Pharmaceuticals' business approach?

Conduit Pharmaceuticals employs a capital-efficient development model, acquiring Phase 2-ready assets and seeking exit through third-party licensing after successful trials.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CDT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $CDT stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release







Includes Conduit’s first composition of matter patent filing for AZD5658 and multiple new combination filings for AZD1656 and AZD5658





Includes Conduit’s first composition of matter patent filing for AZD5658 and multiple new combination filings for AZD1656 and AZD5658





Patents derived from AI-led analysis conducted in partnership with Sarborg Limited









NAPLES, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:



CDT



) ("Conduit" or the “Company”) today announces the filing of four new patent applications relating to its key assets AZD1656 and AZD5658, including the Company’s first patent filings for AZD5658. These filings represent a significant expansion of Conduit’s intellectual property portfolio, further supporting its strategy to advance and license differentiated, IP-rich pharmaceutical assets.





The new patents reflect combinations of Conduit's lead assets with existing therapies, identified through extensive AI-led analysis conducted in collaboration with Sarborg Limited (“Sarborg”). This partnership continues to yield valuable insights, enabling the Company to generate novel, data-driven IP with strong strategic and commercial relevance.





“These filings are a strong validation of the progress we are making through our Sarborg partnership,” said Dr. Joanne Holland, Chief Scientific Officer of Conduit Pharmaceuticals. “The depth and precision of the data outputs are helping us uncover untapped therapeutic combinations with meaningful commercial potential.”





The Company will continue to explore additional IP opportunities and advance discussions with prospective partners for the licensing and development of these assets. With a growing patent estate across autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, Conduit remains focused on unlocking value through IP protection coupled with a capital-efficient development model.







About Conduit Pharmaceuticals







Conduit is a dynamic, multi-asset clinical stage, life science company delivering an efficient model for compound development. Conduit both acquires and funds the development of Phase 2-ready assets, building an integrated and advanced platform-driven approach powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and cybernetics, and seeking an exit through third-party license deals following successful clinical trials. Led by a highly experienced team of executives including Dr. Andrew Regan and Dr. Freda Lewis-Hall, this novel approach is a departure from the traditional pharma/biotech business model of taking assets through regulatory approval.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding Conduit's future results of operations and financial position, Conduit's business strategy, prospective product candidates, product approvals, research and development costs, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated studies and business endeavours with third parties, and future results of current and anticipated product candidates, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to; the inability to maintain the listing of Conduit's securities on Nasdaq; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination completed in September 2023, which may be affected by, among other things, competition; the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risks that Conduit's product candidates in development fail clinical trials or are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other applicable authorities on a timely basis or at all; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Conduit may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties to be identified in the proxy statement/prospectus (as amended and supplemented) relating to the business combination completed in September 2023, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in other filings made by Conduit with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, Conduit operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Conduit's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by law, Conduit assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Conduit gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.







Investors & Media:









info@conduitpharma.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.