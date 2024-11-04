Conduit Pharmaceuticals announces new addition to autoimmune pipeline

Conduit Pharmaceuticals (CDT) announces the filing of two new patent applications relating to its lead clinical candidate, AZD1656, a HK-4 glucokinase activator licensed from AstraZeneca targeting a broad spectrum of autoimmune disorders. The patent applications include a novel composition of matter filing for CDT1656, the newly introduced asset in Conduit’s portfolio. CDT1656 combines AZD1656 with a second compound whose mechanism of action plays a critical role in the progression of autoimmune disorders and has shown potential across a range of conditions. This combination provides an expansion to Conduit’s pipeline, creating an innovative addition to the Company’s autoimmune portfolio. Conduit believes that the development of CDT1656 has the potential to expand the market opportunity for the Company across a broader range of autoimmune conditions and patient subsets further strengthening its strategic position.

