Conduit Pharmaceuticals Advances Phase II AI Collaboration With Sarborg To Enhance Drug Development

(RTTNews) - Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CDT), a clinical-stage biotech company, Thursday announced significant progress in Phase II of its collaboration with AI and cybernetics firm Sarborg Limited.

The focus of this phase is on the development of personalized AI-driven dashboards designed to streamline drug discovery and enhance decision-making within the company.

These dashboards, which will provide Conduit's management team with real-time data on deliverables, research, and development, are currently in prototype form.

Continuous improvements will be made based on feedback from Conduit's key personnel.

The collaboration aims to reduce human error, improve efficiency, and accelerate timelines in drug development, marking a strategic move to adopt cutting-edge technology for more efficient clinical decision-making.

The collaboration with Sarborg underscores Conduit's commitment to addressing longstanding pharmaceutical industry challenges and optimizing its clinical programs in autoimmune disorders.

The company remains focused on advancing innovation and improving efficiency through AI and cybernetics integration.

Currently, CDT is trading at $1.18, down 0.08 percent on the Nasdaq.

