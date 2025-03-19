Conduit Pharma Highlights Progress In Lupus Studies, Phase II Trial For AZD1656

(RTTNews) - Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CDT), Wednesday, announced key progress in its pipeline, including advancements with its assets AZD1656, AZD5658, and AZD5904.

The company is making significant strides in preclinical studies and clinical trial planning, along with formulation development and intellectual property or IP expansion to position its assets for continued success.

Conduit has partnered with Charles River Laboratories to conduct preclinical studies on its glucokinase inhibitors for autoimmune diseases, with an initial focus on lupus.

The study aims to evaluate the drug's impact on disease progression and inflammatory markers. Results are expected in Q2 2025.

Meanwhile, Conduit is optimizing the Phase IIa trial design for AZD1656, focusing on systemic lupus erythematosus or SLE with nephritis and ANCA-associated vasculitis or AAV.

The trial will be a single-center, double-blind, placebo-controlled study that aims to provide data on safety, tolerability, and mechanistic effects.

The company is also advancing its IP portfolio, securing a composition-of-matter patent for AZD1656 Cocrystals in Japan and Australia, with pending applications in the U.S. and Europe.

Additionally, Conduit is developing novel solid oral-dosage forms for its autoimmune pipeline assets in collaboration with Agility Life Sciences.

These developments underscore Conduit's commitment to advancing its pipeline and delivering innovative treatments for autoimmune disorders, with key milestones expected in the near future.

Currently, CDT is trading at $0.92 down by 5.5 percent on the Nasdaq.

