Conduit Pharma Gains Nasdaq Capital Market Approval, Transfer Effective May 23

(RTTNews) - Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CDT), a clinical-stage life sciences firm, announced that it has received formal approval from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC to transfer its common stock listing to The Nasdaq Capital Market.

This move follows confirmation that the company met the Bid Price and Equity Requirements outlined on May 21, 2025. The transfer will take effect at the start of trading on May 23, 2025.

CDT is currently trading at $4.3528 or 7.7514% lower on the Nasdaq Global Market.

