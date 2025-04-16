Conduit Pharma Appoints Andrew Regan To Succeed David Tapolczay As CEO

(RTTNews) - Life science company Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CDT) announced Wednesday that appointments of Andrew Regan, the founder and initial financial backer of Conduit Pharmaceuticals, as Chief Executive Officer.

Regan will succeed David Tapolczay, who is stepping down as CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors for personal reasons. Tapolczay will continue to serve the company as Head of Strategy & Licensing, ensuring continuity in strategic development and with an immediate focus on out-licensing deals for its tapinarof patents.

Regan is a successful entrepreneur with an extensive background in founding and scaling innovative companies across sectors. He brings deep business acumen and a proven ability to drive growth, scale operations, and unlock shareholder value, making him ideally suited to lead Conduit forward.

At the age of 29, he sold Hobson Plc in 1996 by way of a recommended cash takeover. In 2000, he was the founding shareholder of Asos plc, a global online fashion and beauty retailer.

Indian state-owned oil company ONGC Videsh acquired Imperial Energy, of which Regan was a founding shareholder. In 2014, he was awarded a PhD for his research in writing and developing a bio-inspired algorithm for forecasting the financial markets.

The Company also announces that Faith Charles will be stepping down from the Board of Directors for personal reasons. She has been a key advisor and advocate for the Company during her tenure.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.