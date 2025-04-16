Markets
CDT

Conduit Pharma Appoints Andrew Regan To Succeed David Tapolczay As CEO

April 16, 2025 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Life science company Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CDT) announced Wednesday that appointments of Andrew Regan, the founder and initial financial backer of Conduit Pharmaceuticals, as Chief Executive Officer.

Regan will succeed David Tapolczay, who is stepping down as CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors for personal reasons. Tapolczay will continue to serve the company as Head of Strategy & Licensing, ensuring continuity in strategic development and with an immediate focus on out-licensing deals for its tapinarof patents.

Regan is a successful entrepreneur with an extensive background in founding and scaling innovative companies across sectors. He brings deep business acumen and a proven ability to drive growth, scale operations, and unlock shareholder value, making him ideally suited to lead Conduit forward.

At the age of 29, he sold Hobson Plc in 1996 by way of a recommended cash takeover. In 2000, he was the founding shareholder of Asos plc, a global online fashion and beauty retailer.

Indian state-owned oil company ONGC Videsh acquired Imperial Energy, of which Regan was a founding shareholder. In 2014, he was awarded a PhD for his research in writing and developing a bio-inspired algorithm for forecasting the financial markets.

The Company also announces that Faith Charles will be stepping down from the Board of Directors for personal reasons. She has been a key advisor and advocate for the Company during her tenure.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CDT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.